AVILLA — Richard Bernard Helmkamp, age 91, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his son’s home in Auburn, Indiana.
Mr. Helmkamp was born in Cloverdale, Ohio, on March 4, 1930, to Bernard H. Helmkamp and Hilda Marie (Kolhoff) Helmkamp. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Avilla High School in 1948.
He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1948-1952, stationed in the Philippines and Washington, D.C., for four years during the Korean War.
He returned home from the service and married Eileen Patricia “Pat” Helmer on July 10, 1954, in Avilla. Pat preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2001.
He later married Constance DePew Englert on Dec. 27, 2003.
Dick was involved in banking for more than 40 years, since 1954. He was a cashier, trust officer and director for Kendallville Bank & Trust and Community State Bank.
He was the Deputy Assessor for the Allen Township Trustee, charter member of East Noble Athletic Boosters, member of St. Mary of the Assumption parish, Avilla and chairman of St. Mary’s Cemetery Association. He assisted in the design of the St. Mary of the Assumption school. He was a member of the Indiana Bankers Association 40-year club, U.S. Naval Weather Service Association, life member of the American Legion Post 240, Avilla, and charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council #14214.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Helmkamp, of Avilla; daughter, Christine and Cecil Likens, of Auburn; sons, Kevin and Sheryl Helmkamp, of Oregon, Wisconsin, Jeff and Beth Helmkamp, of Auburn and Ben and Brenda Helmkamp, of Avilla; nine grandchildren, Kristi Helmkamp, of Goshen, Andrew Helmkamp and Kate Riordan, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Justin Helmkamp, of Bend, Oregon, Jordan Helmkamp, of Madison, Wisconsin, Caleb and Kasey Likens, of New Haven, Indiana, Brock and Samantha Likens, of Butler, Indiana, Ashley and Rick Laura, of Mesa, Arizona, Todd and Katie Likens, of St. John’s, Florida, Tina and Todd Arend, of Albion, Indiana, Connor Helmkamp, of Auburn and Kelsey Helmkamp, of Auburn; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joann Allfeld, of Fort Wayne; brothers, Gerry Helmkamp, of Tampa, Florida, and Paul and Karen Helmkamp, of Fort Wayne; sisters-in-law, Ann Helmkamp and Ellen Helmkamp, both of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Pat; infant daughter, Sharon Kay; sister, Mary Ley; and brothers, Donald, Robert and James Helmkamp.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with a Rosary service at 6:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with calling at 10 a.m., prior to the Mass.
Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Avilla.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.