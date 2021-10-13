AUBURN — Carolyn R. Thrush, age 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Village in Avilla.
Mrs. Thrush was born on Aug. 31, 1934, in Auburn, to Daniel and Eloise (Sliger) Schurr. She was a graduate of Garrett High School.
She married Jack Thrush on March 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2016.
Mrs. Thrush worked in the Garrett High School cafeteria for several years.
She was a member of Garrett United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and she was a 20-year member of the Auburn Garden Club.
Carolyn enjoyed needlework, doing crafts and gardening. She will especially be remembered as being a fantastic cook and baker.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Rebecca Thrush, of Waterloo and Timothy and Lisa Thrush, of Waterloo; daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Ray Ross, of Auburn and Jayne and Ray Scheumann, of Auburn; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer and Mark Benbow, Erin and Ryan Tuttle, Katheryn and Harold Foster, Megan and Kevin Bettag, Carissa and Tim Ryan, Stefanie and Andy Christensen, Justin and Kristin Scheumann and Rachel and Dan Elluzzi; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and her brother, Daniel Schurr.
Private family committal services will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738 and to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
