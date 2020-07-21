AUBURN — Richard H. Feid, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday July 18, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born on April 22, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Richard was a graduate of University of Pittsburgh, with a Mechanical Engineering degree and had worked at Climax-Molybdenum for 25 years and then for the United States Air Force as a civilian engineer.
Richard was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
He enjoyed golf, playing cards with friends and mowing his lawn with his John Deer tractor.
He is survived by his wife, Jean F. Feid, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Kathleen Feid, of Fishers; daughters and sons-in-law, Tracey A. and Dennis Shelestak, of Pittsburgh, and Lisa M. and Richard Teets, of Butler; grandchildren, Dennis Shelestak, Alexandria Shelestak, Madison Johnston, Avi Shelestak, Elizabeth Teets, LeClaire Hammerle, Christopher Teets, Sarah Feid, Rick Feid and Noah Feid; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Anna Feid; one brother; and one sister.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn. Per the guidelines of the Diocese, social distancing and face masks are required.
Father Tim Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana, 3320 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.