WAWAKA — Thomas Joseph Malle, age 83, of Wawaka and Oliver Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville.
Mr. Malle was born on Feb. 22, 1940, in Waterloo, Indiana, to William and Marcelle (Dangler) Malle.
He graduated from Wawaka High School in 1958, and from Purdue University as an Agronomist in 1962.
Tom started farming in Noble County right out of college. He served his country for six years in the Army Reserves and was stationed in Oklahoma, during basic training.
On Nov. 25, 1962, he married Patsy R. Yoder in Ligonier, Indiana. Together they built a farm life and raised three children.
Tom was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church in Brimfield, Indiana.
He served on the West Noble School Board from 1977 to 1991. He was a member of the Brimfield Lion’s Club. He served on the board of directors for Campbell and Fetter Bank and Noble County REMC. He was a member of the Noble County Pork Producers.
Tom was Dad, Grandpa, husband, businessman, faith-filled child of God, gun collector, community leader and farmer.
He enjoyed Canadian fishing trips, Western hunting trips and later in life, Florida winters. He enjoyed the fellowship of drinking coffee with his farming buddies at various locations over the years. He was a lover of all things John Deere and adorned his property with their logo items. He especially loved spending time with family and friends, cruising around Oliver Lake.
He retired from farming and moved to Oliver Lake in LaGrange County in 2008.
He was proud to be the first in a three-generation family of Purdue graduates from West Lafayette, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years; one daughter, Kimberly (Philip) Allen, of Wawaka; two sons, William Malle, of Indianapolis and Steven Malle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister, Mary Malle, of Rome City; and three grandchildren, Darby (Drew) Smith, of Severance Colorado, Tate (Morgan) Allen, of Grafton, Massachusetts, and Tanner Allen, of Severance, Colorado.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Brimfield United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating.
Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery near Brimfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Orchard Point Healthcare Facility, Heart to Heart Hospice or Brimfield United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville..
