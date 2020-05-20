ANGOLA — George M. Klinger, age 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his Angola home.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1935, in Pennsylvania, to Mathias and Leona (Eisel) Klinger.
He graduated from Auburn High School in 1954.
George married Glema Conrad on June 4, 1955, in Angola. She resides in Angola.
Mr. Klinger worked for the B&O Railroad and then later for CSX for 45 years, retiring in 1996. He held many positions on the railroad, but ended his career as an engineer.
He was a member of Fremont Moose, Williams County Gun Club and Sarasota Gun Club.
George was very competitive in all that he did, and he was always out to win whatever he was competing in. He was an avid trap shooter, winning championships into his 80s. He also liked golfing, hunting, fishing and coon hunting. At one time he was running 13 coon dogs. He and Glema enjoyed wintering in Florida, for almost 40 years.
Survivors include his wife, Glema Klinger, of Angola; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Joe Buchs, of Waterloo, Lori and Craig Schaffer, of Garrett and Valerie and Dan Roby, of Fremont; 14 grandchildren and their spouses, Mark and Heather Buchs, Mary Buchs, Marcia and Keith Groff, Matthew and Jennifer Buchs, Ted Bair, Dawn and Matt Motley, Daniel and Faith Bair, Rebekah and Zach Mortensen, Lydia and Stephen Hentz, Shawna Klinger and Jeremy Kaiser, Adam Barton, Beth Wilkie, Ryan Roby and Danielle Roby; and 18 great-grandchildren, Dalton Buchs, Dylan Buchs, Haylee Buchs, Logan Groff, Maddie Groff, Ari Bair, Titus Bair, Carissa Bair, Sarah Motley and her sister, Henry Hentz, Adaline Hentz, Alexander Hentz, Ethan Hentz, Lillian Wilkie, Olivia Wilkie, Dylan Roby and Liam Roby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pleasant View Church of Christ, 200 Fox Lake Road, Angola, Indiana 46703.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, with Michael Booher officiating.
Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
