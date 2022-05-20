ORLAND — Rosalie “Rose” Getz Fuller Craun, age 80, of Orland, Indiana, formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on March 23, 1942, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Roscoe and Marie (Secrist) Getz.
Rose worked several places over the years, cleaning homes, working for Tokheim in Fremont, and EMF in Angola.
She loved taking care of flowers, spending time outdoors, and her dog.
Survivors include a son, Dean Fuller, of Orland, Indiana; grandchildren, Dustin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Emily, Morgan, Gunnar, Jaclein and Dusteina; and a brother, Jerry (Linda) Getz, of Summerton, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Getz and Donna Kehoe; and brothers, Roscoe, Tedd, Darrell, John, Max and Bill.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor John Coney will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service on Monday at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery, Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of Orland Fire & Rescue or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
