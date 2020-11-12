Jennifer Wooster Nov 12, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Lynn (Miller) Wooster, 47, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at her home unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.Arrangements are with Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How will you be spending Thanksgiving this year? You voted: A large family gathering, as usual A smaller-than-usual gathering Just immediate family Alone, as usual Alone, for the first time Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEaton will close Auburn clutch factoryIndiana's revenge porn law ruled unconstitutional in Steuben caseTwo arrested for drug dealingState rolling back from Stage 5, reimposing some restrictionsKendallville Family Video store closing after 23 yearsRED ALERT: LaGrange County hits worst COVID-19 rating, other counties closeMan arrested with marijuana near Michigan borderThree new deaths reported in Noble County, state cases set record for 4th dayNoble County names 10 Lilly scholarship finalistsEaton explains reason for closing Auburn plant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Decker awarded Hershey Scholarship Spahr named all-NECC volleyball Amonnia issue sparks new meeting with engineers Tri-state team planning Christmas charity What is a life well lived? Local Sports Briefs It's back to big government, Type 1 Some places of economic compromise
