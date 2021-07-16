COLUMBIA CITY — James Eugene Aldrich, 60, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home in Columbia City, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1960, in Auburn, Indiana, to Carlton and Frances (Castator) Aldrich.
James worked at Paragon Medical in Pierceton, Indiana, and was a member of the Columbia City Elks.
He is survived by two sisters and a brother, Jeanette Osborn, of Auburn, John (Lola) Aldrich, of Auburn and Mary Aldrich, of Auburn; companion, Marsha Bergman and her daughter, Ashley Bergman; sister-in-law, Leatha Aldrich, of Waterloo; aunt, Glenna Aldrich, of Hamilton; several nieces; nephews; and cousins; and his dog, Beau.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Patrick Aldrich and Gary Aldrich.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday July 20, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. David Mix officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given in Jim’s name to the Whitley County Humane Shelter or the American Cancer Society.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
