Ronald Shirely 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ronald W. Shirely, 58, of Auburn, Indiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Which team do you think has the edge in Thursday's game at Kyle Field? You voted: Texas A&M Texas State Vote View Results Back Special Sections Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAngola teen jailed for incestCarroll grad makes it to top seven on 'MasterChef'RV industry production numbers way downRick and Vicki James to be honoredIndiana's red flag law rarely used locallySchneider named Visitors Bureau executive directorAuburn Auction Park could be soldNACS educator returns to teaching after 14-year breakMan brutally beaten at Lake Arrowhead residenceAppeals court upholds Johnson murder conviction Images Videos CommentedCarnegie goes fine free (1)Salmon in my boxers (1)Jail is not a 2-star hotel (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village 9-2-2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Trine student discovers opportunities studying abroad New Police Chief and Deputy Take Over Highly Respected New Haven Police Department Good Samaritan Gutter Dan steps up to help New Haven Food Bank Luke Bryan coming to Memorial Coliseum Award-winning actress, singer to perform (copy) Forest therapy event is Sept. 7 Gateway Woods kids dig working in the soil Jane Wilks of Fort Wayne receives Sagamore of the Wabash
