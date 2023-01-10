Shirley Mae Davis, 72, of Cromwell, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. Cremation will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
