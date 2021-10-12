KENDALLVILLE — Geoffrey Todd Lung, age 56, lifelong resident of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Geoffrey was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 9, 1965, to Verlin Myrl Lung and Nancy Lee (Kemerly) Lung.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1984.
He worked at his family’s printing business in Kendallville and was a licensed auctioneer and appraiser.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, buying and selling, and finding a bargain. Most of all he loved his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Nancy Lung, of Kendallville; daughter, Tiffany and Dustin Shire, of Kendallville and Megan and Manuel Couttolenc, of Indianapolis; son, Trey Lung, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Braylon and Bryson Shire; brother, Gregory Lung, of Kendallville; and nephew, Derek Lung, of Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin, in 2015.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Geoffrey’s life on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Elks Lodge in Kendallville.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
