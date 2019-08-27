LAGRANGE — Florence “Inez” Reed, 73, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at the Center for Hospice Care in South Bend, Indiana on Aug. 25, 2019.
Inez was born on Sept. 12, 1945, in Muncie, Indiana, to Elmo and Zena Florence (Wheat) Gillespie.
Living most of her lifetime in LaGrange County, she was a LaGrange High School graduate and then went on to receive her certification from the Parkview Radiology School.
For many years she worked for LaGrange Community Hospital as an X-ray technologist and for the last several years before she retired, she was a mammographer for Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Inez was an avid reader and especially loved reading Mary Higgins Clark books. When she wasn’t reading, she was watching movies and most of the time you could find her watching Hallmark movies. Her favorite time though, was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On Sept. 12, 1965, at First United Methodist Church in LaGrange, she married Michael Dee Reed. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2003.
Surviving are two daughters, Tisha Reed, of Mishawaka, and Carrie Reed, of LaGrange; a son-in-law, Craig Smith, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Cal, Jenna (Anthony), and Zayden; five grandchildren, Easton, Alan, Amaya, Haylie, and Lauren; a sister, Judy Price, of Van Nuys, California; and a brother and sister-in-law, Larry Gillespie and Corinne Hanson-Gillespie, of Howe.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, and a daughter, Julia Smith, on Feb. 1, 2019.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange,.
Pastor Norm Fuller will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may made to Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
