Linda Wood
COLUMBIA CITY — Linda Sue Wood, 69, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at her home in Columbia City at 9:14 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruby Irene (Clem) Taulbee.
She began elementary school in Churubusco, later moving to Columbia City when her father became the county’s sheriff. She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1969.
On Oct. 23, 1971, she married Bruce Allen Wood. They have always made their home in Whitley County.
In 1970, she began her work career at Citizens National Bank, Columbia City, later becoming Star Bank, then Star Financial. A well-known bank teller, she used her skills to train other tellers. She retired in 2014.
Linda was a member of First Church of God, Columbia City and Delta Theta Tau.
She enjoyed shopping, especially for home décor. She would decorate her home for the various holidays throughout the year and always adorned the house with flowers. When the grandchildren came along, they became her focus and joy.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Bruce; a son, Brandon J. (Lydia) Wood ,of Fort Wayne; and a daughter, Leanne (Maxim) Ivanov, of Goshen; grandchildren, Logan Harkenrider, Jackson Harkenrider, Graham Harkenrider, Madeline Harkenrider, Izabella Ivanov, Isaac Wood and Owen Wood; a sister, Marlene Martin, of Columbia City; and a brother, John (Ozie) Taulbee, of Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Taulbee.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at South Park Annex Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
John Wasmuth Jr.
COLUMBIA CITY — John P. Wasmuth Jr., 73, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at his home at 4 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Huntington, Indiana, he was a son of the late John P. and Frances E. (Stettler) Wasmuth Sr.
He grew up in the Andrews area, graduating from Andrews High School in 1965. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree at IUPUI, Indianapolis.
On March 6, 1968, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in February 1970, and completed his reserve obligation in 1974.
On March 21, 1970, he married Mildred Jane Broxon. The couple lived most of their married life in Indianapolis.
An Information Technologist, he spent his work career in the insurance industry, beginning with Jefferson National Life Insurance, Indianapolis, then United Presidential Life, Kokomo. He then went to work for Farm Bureau Insurance, Indianapolis, retiring in 2010, with 16 years of service.
An avid astronomer, he traveled throughout the United States and Australia, participating in “Star Parties.” Locally, he was a member of the Warsaw Astronomy Society. A HAM radio operator, he held the call sign of AA9KB, communicating with fellow enthusiasts throughout the world. Interested in radio-controlled model aircraft, he belonged to the local Whitley County Barnstormers, flying his airplanes and helicopters.
He was a member of First Church of God, Columbia City and a member of the Roanoke Lions Club, with whom he assisted with the eye tests in the area elementary and middle schools.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Jane; a daughter, Diana (Alan) Clark, of Syracuse; a son, Mark (Myrl) Wasmuth, of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Adrianna and Allison Clark; and two sisters, Joan Phillips, of Huntington and Betty Hohensee, of Huntington.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Autumn Grace Clark.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with a funeral service at 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at a later date at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roanoke Lions Club.
Patrica Garcia INDIANAPOLIS — Patricia Joy Garcia (Begue), 56, passed away on Aug. 6, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born on June 17, 1965, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Ronald and Juanita Begue (Dignan).
Patricia lived most of her life in Whitley County, graduating from Columbia City Joint High School in 1983, and working as the Deputy Clerk for the Town of South Whitley.
Patricia was married to Robert Garcia on July 3, 2003, and spent the rest of her life happily at his side (unless he was watching soccer). Patricia was also an attentive mother to three children, Katie, Matthew and Lauren, who were her greatest joy and also the reason she cussed a little. Patricia was the center of her family’s world, and while her life on Earth was far too brief, she will forever be the love of her husband’s life, the guiding force for her children, and a happy memory for her grandchildren.
Patricia had a way of leaving an indelible impact on everyone’s heart and was the kind of person you wanted for a best friend. She was witty, warm and an instinctive nurturer. She was everyone’s confidante, advisor, and sounding board. She was tough but respected. She seemed to always know everyone and everything — like how to bake the perfect cookie, the ideal creative touch to make any project or event stand out, how to remove a nail polish stain from the carpet, the reason your car was making a clunking sound, or the answer to any given question on topics ranging from business finance to property taxes to the goings on in the world. She could feed an army even with everyone crowding around her in the kitchen because she was both the hostess and the life of the party. She organized festivals, taught basket-weaving, always knew the lineup for Houston Astros games, and let her competitive streak shine as she dominated opponents in trivia and board games. She embodied love and goodness and is missed deeply.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Bob; her children, Katie (Mark) Haire, Matthew (Sam) Strandlund and Lauren Strandlund; her grandchildren, Samuel Haire and Markie Haire; her father, Ronald (Charlene) Begue Sr.; her siblings, Ronald (Barb) Begue Jr., Suzette Begue, Deborah (David) Herendeen and Stephen Begue; as well as several nieces and nephews, a great-niece, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A private service will be held for family and friends.
