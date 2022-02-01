ANGOLA — Sheila M. Moran, 54, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on February 1, 1967, in Angola, Indiana, to Jack Wesley and Theresa Yvette (Branchaud) Chrysler. Sheila graduated from Angola High School in 1986.
She was a homemaker in her own home. Sheila enjoyed home schooling her granddaughter and spending time with her family.
She attended Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her children, Brandon Moran, of Angola, Indiana, Brittany (Kody) Henderson, of Angola, Indiana, and Cassandra Moran, of Angola, Indiana; and her three beloved grandchildren, Konnar Henderson, Lyllian Hendricks and Bo Henderson. Also surviving are her siblings, Steven Chrysler, of Angola, Indiana, Susan (John) Herlan, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, Rita (Jeff) Tubbs, of Vanderbilt, Michigan, Debbie Chrysler, of Angola, Indiana, and Laura (Sam) Sharudin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Burial has taken place in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Brandon Moran.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
