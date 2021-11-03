Robert Johnson
COLUMBIA CITY — Robert W. Johnson, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home, with family by his side.
Born on Sept. 14, 1930, in Allen County, Indiana, he was the son of James A. and Dorothy D. (Sprouls) Johnson.
Bob graduated from Coesse High School with the Class of 1949, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force.
On Dec. 30, 1955, he married Patricia Herron in Dunfee.
Bob worked at Dana for 33 years, retiring in 1983, and farmed in Union Township of Whitley County for more than 45 years.
He was a member of Lake Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son, Michael L. (Marianne) Johnson, of Bristol; two daughters, Monica L. (Richard) Rosencrans, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Mitzi L. (Steve) Stewart, of Columbia City; sisters, Donna Andrews and Janice (Ken) Killworth; brother, Duane P. Johnson; grandchildren, Matt (Radi) Johnson, Megan (Nathan) Clark, Mitch (Lindsey) Johnson, Sister Christine “Sarah” Rosencrans, Ellen (Keegan) Melstrom, Paul (Anne) Rosencrans, Tim Rosencrans, Kerri (Jon) Nykos, Nick Stewart and Dory (George) Ray; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Johnson, on Dec. 3, 2019.
Burial services will be private, per Bob’s request. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at Eel River Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.
Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Bob’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
