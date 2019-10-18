WOLCOTTVILLE — Donald Alan Whipple, 73, of rural Wolcottville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home.
Mr. Whipple was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 24, 1946, to Harold and Margaret (Lepoutre) Whipple. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Republic High School in Ohio, in 1964.
He entered into the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1966-1969, during the Vietnam War.
He was employed with Hayes-Albion Foundry in Tiffin, Ohio, from 1969-1986. In 1986, he moved to Indiana, to work at Dalton Foundry in Kendallville, until his retirement in 2009. Don spent 42 years working in the foundry business.
He married Madonna Faye (Taylor) Hossler on Feb. 25, 2000, in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a life member of American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville.
Don was passionate about his children and grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife, Madonna Whipple, of Wolcottville; sons, Chad and Traci Whipple, of Kendallville, Jeremy and Lisa Whipple, of Fostoria, Ohio, Ryan Whipple, of Fostoria, Ohio, and Travis Whipple, of Irving, Texas; son-in-law, Joe Warwick, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Kayla Williams, Haley Neff and her boyfriend, Kyle Mast, Abby Whipple, Carson Whipple, Sam Whipple, and Kendall Whipple; two great-grandchildren, Renlee Williams and Rowan Williams; sister, Janet and John Wise, of Republic, Ohio; brothers, Richard and Lynn Whipple, of Huntington, Indiana, and Harold and Betty Whipple of Tiffin, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Warwick, in 2012; and grandson, Scooter Neff, in 2003.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home. Pastor Brad Darr will officiate the funeral service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.