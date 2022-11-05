WINTER PARK, Fla. — Theodore E. Haberkorn Jr., 98, died at his home in Winter Park, Florida, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, with family members present.
He published the St. Joe News for 36 years until 1984, and was the pianist for several decades with Bob Snowball and the Snowflakes dance combo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; and son, Michael; wife, Claudia Bentley, and wife, Dixie Pederson.
He is survived by his wife, Delores ("Dee") and Esther's sons, David Karl, Philip Edward, and Mark Theodore; and three generations of grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Winter Park and St. Joe, Indiana.
Full obituary at www.nationalcremation.com/location/oviedo.
