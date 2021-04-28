AUBURN — Maxine A. Householder, age 89, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
Mrs. Householder was born on Feb. 15, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana, to Chester and Thelma (Derrow) Truelove.
She married Warren D. Householder on Feb. 17, 1962, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1991.
Mrs. Householder worked as a dietary aide for Sacred Heart in Avilla for 10 years and then for DeKalb Health Care for 10 years, retiring in 1997.
She enjoyed going to garage sales with her friends on Fridays. She also liked to take walks, putting puzzles together, playing cards with her nephew and his wife and she enjoyed being out in nature.
Two years ago Maxine gave her heart to her Lord and Savior with her family by her side.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Ralph Linthicum, of Corunna; three grandchildren, Amber Linthicum, Jacob Linthicum and Daniel Linthicum; two great-grandchildren, Kai Linthicum and Octavia Cobb; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren Householder; a grandson, Joshua Linthicum; a brother, Wayne Truelove; and a sister, Betty Woods.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Tommy Keene officiating.
Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
