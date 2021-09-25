LIGONIER — Brandon Lee Watts, age 32, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1988, the son of James Walter and Teresa Lynn (Thomas) Williams, in Goshen, Indiana.
Brandon graduated from West Noble in 2007, and was a lifetime-area resident.
He was a talented tattoo artist who loved motorcycles and had raced them, dirt bikes, guns, music, and his dogs. Brandon was a big kid at heart and loved children. He was loved deeply and will be missed much.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Michael) Vinson, of Ligonier, Indiana; father, James Walter Williams, of Litt Carr, Kentucky; a brother, Dustin James Williams, of Kentucky; finance’, Stephanie Howard, of Ligonier; and her children, whom he loved and thought of like his own, Anaya, Natalie, Dalton and Larissa all of Ligonier, Indiana; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Thomas; and his grandparents.
Family and friends will gather to remember Brandon from 2-7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m.
A private cremation committal will follow at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family ℅ Yeager Funeral Home.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
