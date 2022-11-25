ALBION — Jane L. Christman, 61, of Albion, Indiana, went home to her Lord on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Nov. 3, 1961, to Edwin and Marian (Sharpe) Christman. She will forever be “29”.
She was an avid outdoor lover, preferring the peacefulness of country living and her animals. She loved trail riding and camping with her horses and youngest daughter. She held a soft spot in her heart for all animals, but especially her cats.
She began her professional life at SuperValu in Fort Wayne, eventually earning her CDL and becoming a truck driver. Before settling into and retiring from Parker Hannifan, she worked for a wide array of trucking companies, running both local and over the road routes.
Her hobbies included horseback riding, watching University of Michigan football, the Colts, and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by two daughters, Emily (Josh) Weible of Ft. Wayne, and Hannah Christman of Braham, MN; 4 grandchildren, Gavin, Corbin, Brinlee, and Braden Weible; 3 sisters, Deb and Bruce Springer of Ft. Wayne, Elaine and Dave Shown of LaOtto, and Max and Colby Keeney of IL; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Ed Christman.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, concluding with a time of remembering at 2 p.m., at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed in her name to the Noble County Humane Society.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.