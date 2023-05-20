WARSAW — Anne Easterday, 67, of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw.
Anne was born on Aug. 18, 1955, in Columbia City, Indiana, the daughter of Dick and Roberta (Andrew) Gipe.
She was united in marriage to Larry Easterday, on Sept. 10, 1977, in Warsaw.
Anne graduated from Columbia City High School in 1973, and then went on to International Business College.
She then worked in Human Resources for Lincoln Financial Group and retired with 35 years in the business.
Anne will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Larry Easterday; daughter, Lauren (Chris) Salla; and siblings, Duane L. (Kathy) Gipe, Bob Gipe and Jeanne E. (Steve) Cox.
She was preceded in passing by her daughter, Megan Easterday; her father, Dick; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, George Jr., and Louise Easterday.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, 2290 Provident Court, Warsaw.
Funeral services in celebration of Anne’s life will begin at 10 a.m., on May 22, 2023, at The Connection campus, 1692 W. Lake St., Warsaw, IN 46580, with Pastor Brian Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family kindly request memorial donations to KC Riley Kids Fund, 102 E. Market St., Warsaw, IN 46580 or The Megan Easterday Harrison Elementary Scholarship, 102 E. Market St., Warsaw, IN 46580 or First United Methodist Church, 179 S. Indiana St., Warsaw, IN 46580, for Design Outreach/Life pump.
To sign the guestbook or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.