Rex McDaniels
KENDALLVILLE — Rex McDaniels, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1952, in Martin, Kentucky, to George and Vernice (Salisbury) McDaniels. They preceded him in death.
On June 8, 1973, in Kendallville, he married Carol A. Tackett.
Mr. McDaniels worked for Newnam/Dalton Foundry in Kendallville for 36 years. Following Dalton’s closing, he worked at Johnson Controls (JCIM) in Kendallville, until his retirement.
Rex was a master at bowling, having scored two perfect 300 games. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing softball, and working on cars. He loved to watch Westerns. One of his favorite pastimes was to go on country rides in his car with his wife, frequently ending up in Ohio or Michigan. But, his greatest enjoyment in life were his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Carol McDaniels, of Kendallville; two daughters, Kari McDaniels, of Kendallville and Sheila (Justin) Diehl, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Owen Diehl, Khiana McDaniels and Emma Diehl; two brothers, Ray (Colleen) McDaniels, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and Harlan McDaniels, of Kendallville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Rex’s funeral service will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Willie Collins officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Khiana McDaniels, Wade Short, Shelton Tackett, Jerry Tackett and Dan Denney. Active pallbearers are Owen Diehl, Justin Diehl, Ray McDaniels, Dean Salisbury, Mike Salisbury, Sam Tackett, Drew Sillaway and Chad Conley.
Rex’s funeral service on Thursday, will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person, beginning at 11 a.m.
View a video tribute after Sunday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.