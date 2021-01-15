GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Elizabeth A. Malone, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Fairview Assistant Living in Grand Ledge, Michigan.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1934, in Wolcottville, Indiana, to Dean and Laura (Rasler) Bullock.
She married Ivan Ray Malone on Feb. 3,1952, at Woodruff EUB Church. He passed away on March 11, 1995.
Elizabeth is survived by a son, Ray (Lorraine) Malone, of Yuma, Arizona; daughters, Mae Moore, of Springfield, Illinois, Kathryn Voshell, of Sunfield, Michigan, and Mary (David) Clark, of Wakarusa; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Shaw, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Ruby (Jerry) Ferrro, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Anna Stevenson; brother, Dick Bullock; and sisters, Norma “Joyce” Bacon and Carol Bullock.
A service will be held in Elizabeth’s honor on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior to the service.
Pastor Joel Gentz will officiate.
Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville.
Elizabeth graduated from Kendallville High School in 1952.
She lived in various places with her husband while he was in the Navy.
Elizabeth was a homemaker. She worked various restaurant jobs over the years and did bookwork for Malone Electric.
Elizabeth was very involved with Peoples Bible Church, where she played the piano and for other churches in the area.
She loved to read, do puzzles and knit.
Due to the current gathering restrictions and families request, masks will be required, and a limit of 25 people will be allowed at one time.
To watch the service live, click on the following link and you will be directed to ComfortingMemories.Live YouTube Channel where the memorial service will be streamed. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCAqmTzfHomGn4NHrbFmWMw
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
