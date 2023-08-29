FREMONT — Joseph Harry Stempien, 63, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1959, to Joseph Raymond Stempien Jr., and Grace Marie Krout.
Both parents and granddaughter, Alexis Brianne Stempien, preceded him in death.
He married Patricia (Leland) Stempien on July 15, 2000. She survives him, as well as his daughter, Sara (Chris) Murray, of Ashley, Indiana; stepson, Andrew (Holly) Simon, of Pensacola, Florida; and son, Harley Stempien, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren include Matthew Murray, of Ashley, Indiana, Dawson Murray, of Ashley, Indiana, LCpl Trevor (Skylar), of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Marissa Murray, of Ashley, Indiana, Ty Watkins, of Union City, Michigan, Asyalynn Sheriff, Willian Sheriff and Phoenix Sheriff, of Pensacola, Florida; siblings, Mary (Ed) Messmer, of Raytown, Missouri, Jennifer Stempien, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Lisa Stempien, of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sharon) Leland, of Fremont, Indiana, Larry (Arlena) Leland, of Angola, Indiana, and Bryan (Robin) Leland, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Pamela Bradley, of Homer, Michigan, and Ladonna (Kevin) Robb, of Coldwater, Michigan.
He was employed by Awning and Sign Contractors, where he was an Outside Sales Representative.
Joe enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Fat Boy, and fishing, whenever he got the chance. Family was his deepest passion, but that passion also extended to his multiple other hobbies and activities. These included being a leader for Boy Scout Troop 186 in Fremont, The Legion Riders, Sons of The American Legion, his kids', and grandkids’ sports, Renfaires, the Moose, and planning and cooking large meals for loved ones. Joe never knew a stranger and never turned down an opportunity to help others. He fully committed himself to any area that he was needed.
Joe has touched countless lives; his love knew no bounds. He will truly be missed throughout his community and beyond. He has left a legacy that will be felt for generations to come.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Pastor Nick Stanton will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lester Cemetery, Quincy, Michigan.
Memorial donations in his memory, may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be left online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
