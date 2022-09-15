HOWE — Mark C. Nelson, 58, of Howe, Indiana, died at Life Care Center of LaGrange, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Mark was born on May 6, 1964, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Clifford Anesworth Jr., and Penelopye (Miller) Nelson.
Mark loved to be around people, anything to do with Spiderman, and always enjoyed the time he spent coloring.
Surviving are a sister, Theresa (Jim) Smith, of Howe, Indiana; a nephew, Adam (Carly) Blankenship, of LaGrange, Indiana; a great-niece, Addyson Blankenship; and great-nephews, Waylon and Xavier Blankenship.
Preceding Mark in death was his father, Clifford A. Nelson Jr., on Oct. 8, 2017; his mother, Penelopye Scott, on April 20, 2021; and his stepfather, Jackie R. Scott, on Nov. 3, 2011.
Visitation for Mark will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Pastor Glen Jackson will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
