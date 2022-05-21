AVILLA — Sharon Simon passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana, on Friday, May 20, 2022.
She was born on May 7, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Roman and Laura (Blotkamp) Steigmeyer.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Neal C. Simon; four children, Daniel (Deirdre) Simon, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Gregory (Shelley Hahn) Simon, of Bloomington, Indiana, Jean (Barry) Campbell, of Swan, Indiana, and Douglas Simon, of Lafayette, Indiana; five grandchildren, Sean Simon, Sarah Simon, Griffin (Lauren) Campbell, Gannon (Elisabeth) Campbell and Spencer Simon; and one great-grandson, Graham Campbell. She is also survived by one sister, Patricia Frymier; one brother-in-law, Richard Wilcoxson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six brothers and their wives, Edward (Adelaide) Steigmeyer, Jerome (Gwen) Steigmeyer, Adrian (Antonette) Steigmeyer, Ralph (Lillian) Steigmeyer, James (Theresa) Steigmeyer and William (Sharon) Steigmeyer; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Virginia and Robert Manon and Mary Wilcoxson; and five nephews.
Visitation will take place from noon to 1 p.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Ascension Sacred Heart Village, Avilla, Indiana.
The visitation portion will be held outside under the front portico.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m., on Monday, following the visitation, in the chapel at Ascension Sacred Heart Village.
Those attending the Funeral Mass will be required to be screened upon entry to the building and required to wear a mask.
Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association or Ascension Sacred Heart Village.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, 1277, C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
