KENDALLVILLE — Doris M. “Michaela” Wiggins, 91, of Kendallville died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born March 24, 1930, in Frankfort, Indiana, to Raymond L. and Esther B. (Jellison) Wiggins.
Dr. Wiggins retired from the Northeastern Center in Kendallville where she was a child psychologist. She also served as an organist for several area churches.
She was a member of St. Gaspar Catholic Church in Rome City.
She possessed a great love for children, which guided her in her career path. She enjoyed music and excelled at playing the piano and organ. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and was an avid reader.
Surviving are a son, James (Deborah) Henning of LaGrange; five daughters, Dawn Khalili of Indianapolis, Virginia (Fred) Mills of Mooresville, Erin Henning of Sulphur Springs, Anita (Andrew) Prewitt of Seymour, and Susan Henning-Harris of Bloomington; eight grandchildren, Christopher Mills, Jared Mills, Derek Mills, Sarah Davis, Charles Owens, Wade (Erin) Harris, Ali (Jeff) Parker, and Joshua Khalili; a step granddaughter, Amy Fuller; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three infant daughters; a grandson, Oliver McClellan; a step grandson, Shad Hickey; a brother, Ray Wiggins; and four sisters, Kathryn Robbins, Betty Widows, Reva Higer, and Joey Wiggins.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Gaspar Catholic Cemetery in Rome City.
Preferred memorials may be directed to St. Gaspar Catholic Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
