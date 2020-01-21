BUTLER — DeAnn L. Gaskill, age 58, of Butler passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her Butler home.
DeAnn was born on November 10, 1961 in Fort Wayne to Donald and Deloris (Eifrid) Stephenson. She was a 1980 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne.
She married Donald Gaskill on March 22, 1980 in Fort Wayne. He resides in Butler.
DeAnn worked as the receptionist at D.A.S. Services in Angola for 21 years retiring in 2019.
She was a self-proclaimed dog nut and she and Don had many dogs over the years. She was a member of Three Rivers Visiting Dogs, a volunteer organization that sends certified therapy dog teams to visit area hospitals & nursing homes to spread cheer. DeAnn also had a short story that she had written published in Dog Fancy magazine. She was also a huge Star Trek fan.
Survivors Include: her husband, Don Gaskill, of Butler; mother, Deloris Stephenson, of Fort Wayne; son; Thomas Bitterling, of Butler; four grandchildren; Hannah Ricketts, Chloe Ricketts, Brady Bitterling and Nicholas Bitterling. A brother, David Stephenson, of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Timothy and Deb Gaskill, of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Bill Krontz, of Butler; sister-in-law, Linda Anderson of San Diego, California and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, and one brother; Donald Stephenson II.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street in Waterloo.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home Waterloo with Bob Baker officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 US 6, Butler, Indiana 46721
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
