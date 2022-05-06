AVILLA — Margaret Ann Ross, age 86, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Kendallville.
Mrs. Ross was born in Noble County, near Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 13, 1935, to Joseph and Mildred (Dafforn) Cleland. They preceded her in death.
She married Richard Dean Ross on Sept. 29, 1953, in Avilla, and he preceded her in death in 2007.
She was employed with Avilla School in the cafeteria for 28 years.
Margaret was a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla, where she volunteered in many ways.
Survivors include her sons, Gary and Susan Ross, of LaOtto, Terry and Candi Ross, of Churubusco and Rick Ross, of Avilla; seven grandchildren, Julie and Mike Dafforn, of Churubusco, Tracee and Jason Gross, of Churubusco, Kelli and Joshua Kirchner, of Columbia City, Brooke and Mike Bentley, of Rome City, Katie Ross, of Kendallville, Chad Ross, of Fort Wayne and Jenna and David Johnston, of Auburn; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Bozarth, of California; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Billman, of New Haven and Natalie Ross, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson, Adam Ross, on Dec. 2, 2014.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ross will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Calvary United Methodist Church.
Burial will follow at Avilla Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her six grandsons.
Memorial donations may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
