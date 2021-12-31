ANGOLA — Albert Alexander Guilford, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
Albert was born on June 20, 1934, in Angola, Indiana, to Francis M. and Olive P. (Warner) Guilford.
Albert graduated from Angola High School, received his bachelor’s degree at Tri State University in Civil Engineering in Angola, his master’s degree from Michigan State and completed his doctorate thesis at LeHigh University in Pennsylvania.
Albert went back to his Alma mater, Tri-State University and taught Civil Engineering for 47 years.
Albert was first initiated in 1957, to Beta Sigma Tau, in 1961 to Pi Lambda Phi, both predecessors to Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE), where he was later initiated in 1967. He advised and befriended the TKE group and its predecessor organizations for 64 years.
Albert was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
He was also a member of Angola Elks Lodge, and a Silver Life Master with the American Bridge League.
Surviving are his nephews, Steve (Marcia) Mielke, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Gary (Jackie) Mielke, of Kidder, Missouri; and nieces, Alice (Mark) Costanzo, of Douglaston, New York, Linda (Robert) Brady, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Barbara Ferency, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Libby and Claire Mielke; brother; Russel Guilford; and three infant sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, with Michael Booher, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana, at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Memorial donations may be made to the Civil Engineering Department at Trine University.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
