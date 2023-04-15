COLUMBIA CITY — Juanita E. Schrader, 92, died peacefully at 11:32 a.m., on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Lake City Place in Warsaw, Indiana, where she had been a resident since December 2020.
She was born in Smith Township, Whitley County, on Sept. 19, 1930, and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1948.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett R. Grable and Winifred (Johnson) Grable; and husbands, Robert (Bob) Shroyer and Maurice (Maury) Schrader.
Active in church and VBS from a young age, at 12 years old Juanita became the pianist for the First Church of God congregation in Columbia City. Throughout her life she continued as church pianist and organist for the next 60-plus years, in a number of churches in Indiana, and Iowa.
Participating in Girl Scouts and 4-H through her early and teen years, Juanita later found joy in oil painting, and added the study and performance of the harp to her musical talents.
Over the years, she worked as a secretary and circulation manager at the “Columbia City Post” and “The Commercial Mail” Newspaper. In addition to administrative positions with a local attorney, Juanita worked at Magnavox, Lincoln National Bank, Norwest Bank and Systematics.
Surviving family include her brother, Dean Grable; sons, Al and Jon Shroyer; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and a number of great-grandnieces; grandnephew; and extended step-grandchildren and family.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday April 18, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.