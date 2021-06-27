Dennis Rorick
Dennis Lynn “Denny” Rorick, 72, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Due to COVID restrictions and no services at the time of his death, a Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., at Pretty Lake Conservation Club, 4410 S. C.R. 890E, Wolcottville, where there will be a memorial at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend this casual gathering to commemorate Denny.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.