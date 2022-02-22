AUBURN — Norma J. Combs, age 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mrs. Combs was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Garrett, Indiana, to Charles and Beulah (Curtland) Hurd. She attended Pleasant Lake School.
She married Darwin W. Combs on Oct. 24, 1973, in Angola. He preceded her in death just over three months ago on Nov. 14, 2021.
Norma and Darwin owned and operated their own bakery in Garrett for several years. She later worked for Pittsfield Manufacturing in Hamilton. She also worked as a dietary aid for Betz Nursing Home and Wesley Health Care, both in Auburn.
She liked helping Darwin decorate the house for holidays, especially during Halloween and Christmas. They also liked fishing and traveling together. One favorite annual trip was going to Branson, Missouri, every year for his Marine Corps reunion. She enjoyed going to the ocean and spending time at the beach. Norma even traveled to New York to see a baby giraffe that she had been following the progress of for several months. She also enjoyed adding to her strawberry knick knack collection. Most of all, Norma loved spending time with her grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her son, Robert Lee Duncan,Jr., of Auburn; stepson, Chipper Combs, of West Virginia; three grandchildren and their spouses, Robert Duncan III and Tanya, Justin Lee Duncan and Louella and Nathan Loutzenhiser; 10 great-grandchildren, Colton, Helena, Gracie, Courtney, Joe, Alex, Mary, Devin, Alice and Lucas; two great-great-grandchildren, Piper and Paisley; brother, David Hurd, of Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Sandy Hurd, of Garrett; nieces, Michelle Thomas, of Fort Wayne and Burgundy Heck, of Fort Wayne; five great-nieces, Nikia Thomas, Shayla Thomas, Reanna Thomas, Carmen Hurd and Daytona Hatton; five great-great-nieces; one great-great-nephew; other loving nieces, nephews; and extended family; and two very special friends, Marsha and Sue.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darwin Combs; stepdaughter, Tammy Combs; three brothers, Charles Hurd Jr., Ronald Hurd and Johnny Hurd; and four sisters, Beulah Miller, Lowanda Myers, Glenda Kunce and Clara Cox.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Joe Albertson officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
