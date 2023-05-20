Richard Baade

ANGOLA — Richard E. “Dick” Baade, 83, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
He was born on May 8, 1940, in Muncie, Indiana, to Robert H. and Velma B. (Goheen) Baade.
Richard graduated from Angola High School and received an engineering degree from Purdue University.
Richard was a long-time water skier and loved racing sailboats on Lake James.
He is survived by his son, Robert “Rob” (Jodie) Baade, of Angola, Indiana; four grandchildren; and one brother, Jon R. Baade, of Quincy, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Richard E. “Rick” Baade II, on Feb. 6, 1988.
Following Richards wishes, there will be no services.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
