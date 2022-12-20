BUTLER — Betty J. Yates, age 95, of Butler, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
She was born on April 14, 1927, in DeKalb County to George and Edith (Worthington) Dohner.
Betty married Charles Yates on Nov. 18, 1945, in Butler. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2022.
She was a self-employed seamstress and did alterations and repairs for many years out of her home. She also worked for Marshall Clothing in Butler and a custom drapery shop for several years.
Betty was a very active member of the Butler EUB Church, which later became the Butler United Methodist Church. She worked as a custodian at the church and was very involved in women’s groups and providing food for meals and other events over the years.
Betty also was a driver for Meals on Wheels for over 30 years, volunteered for the Bloodmobile and worked many elections with the DeKalb County Election Board. She was also an avid gardener.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law; Jane and Dave Peiffer of South Bend; son and daughter-in-law; David and Connie Yates of St. Joe; Son; Jeff Yates and Sandra Arvin of Garrett; three grandchildren and their spouses; Amanda Keys, Hollie and Brad Dove, and Megan and Shennell Ross; and four great-grandchildren; Harrison Dove, Claire Dove, Mya Ross and Saige Ross.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jack Allen; two brothers; Howard Dohner and Wilbur Dohner; and two sisters, Irene Dohner and Wilma Hornbeck.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler Christian Community Church (formerly Butler United Methodist Church), 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Wednesday at noon at the church.
Burial will take place at the Butler Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion, Indiana 46701; and Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
