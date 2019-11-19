AUBURN — Ralph LeRoy Carnahan, 92, entered into heaven’s gates on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Greystone Rehabilitation Facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1927, to Ray Franklin and Ida Mae (Timberlin) Carnahan. They preceded him in death.
He married Jacqueline S. Williams on Oct. 15, 1950, at Hopewell United Brethren Church, and she preceded him in death on July 22, 2015.
Surviving are his sons, Michael (Kathy) Carnahan, of Antwerp, Ohio, and Greg (Debbie) Carnahan, Auburn; daughters, JoEllen (Tom) Reeves, of Spencerville, Indiana, and Lisa (Michael) Stephens, of Albion; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond (Nanci) Carnahan, of Fort Wayne, and Harry (Mary Ann) Carnahan, of Leo; sister, Opal Georgi, of Fort Wayne; and sisters-in-law, Frances Carnahan, of Auburn, and Sherry Carnahan, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Kay Carnahan; son-in-law, Lyle Shull; brother-in-law, Robert Georgi; brothers, Clifford Carnahan and Ray Jr. “Jim” Carnahan; and a nephew, Jeffery Carnahan.
Ralph was a lifetime farmer, a punch press operator for Harvester in Fort Wayne and drove a bus for DeKalb Central School District.
He was a WWII Army veteran and a lifetime member of Hopewell United Brethren Church and Gideons International.
Calling will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35, Auburn. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior at the church.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be given to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 or Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35 Auburn, IN 46706,
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.
