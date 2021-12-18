DECATUR — Jerry L. Casselman, 86, and his wife, Judith Y. Casselman, 85, of Decatur, Indiana, both passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at their residence.
Jerry was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Walter and Reba (Vian) Casselman. They preceded him in death. Judith was born on May 17, 1936, in Kimmel, Indiana, to Terrel and Dorothy (Magnuson) Leamon. They preceded her in death.
Jerry and Judith were united in marriage on Jan. 17, 1963.
Jerry attended St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Decatur and Judith was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Decatur. She was involved in St. Mark’s quilting circle.
Jerry was a self-employed upholsterer and Judith was employed at Central Soya, now Bunge, as an executive assistant for more than 35 years.
Jerry was a model train hobbyist and Judith loved to quilt, sew, crochet and knit.
Survivors include their children, Cathy Casselman, of Arlington, Virginia, Cindy (Mark) Martin, of Auburn, Indiana, and Lisa J. (Patrick) Nash, of Decatur, Indiana; six grandchildren, Tara Parker, Mandie Taylor, Ryan (Anne) Nash, Erin (Caleb) Smith, Whitney (Eric) Dangello and Joseph Martin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
They are survived by his sister, Nancy Streich, of Kendallville, Indiana; Judith’s sister, Joyce (Bill) Gilbert, of Wawaka, Indiana; and her two brothers, Kenneth (Sharon) Leamon, of South Bend, Indiana, and Kermit (Chris) Leamon, of Goshen, Indiana.
They were preceded in death by daughter, Linda Casselman; Jerry was preceded in death by four brothers, Doyne, Harold, Richard and Rex Casselman; and his sister, Lureigh Beights; and Judith was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Rex Leamon.
A joint funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Decatur, Indiana, with Pastor Samuel Padgett officiating. Burial for both Jerry and Judith will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the service time on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Preferred memorials may be given to St Mark’s United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, in Decatur, Indiana.
