ANGOLA — Robert E. “Bob” Gecowets, 86, of Angola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
Bob was born on June 19, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Jerrold and Mary I. (Graham) Gecowets.
He graduated from Angola High School. Bob had attended Tri-State University in Angola, and had received his bachelor of business degree from Indiana University.
He was proud to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Bob had been a manager at WT Grant Department Store in Kansas when he was younger. Then he worked at Sealed Power/Federal Mogul in LaGrange for more than 30 years, retiring in 2003.
Bob married Marlene K. Feick in 1986.
He and Marlene had attended Angola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and doing yard work. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his daughters, Beth A. Davis of Angola and Lori L. Hutchins of Ashley; their mother and friend, Judy Davis of Angola; his five grandchildren, Quinn Davis, Connor Davis, Justin (Cecilia) Snyder, Ian Snyder and Jake Hutchins; and three great-grandchildren, Gracie Snyder, Joseph Snyder and Matteo Snyder; brother, Richard “Dick” (Sally) Gecowets of Fairport Harbor, Ohio; sister, Mary Jane (Craig) Hess of Louisville, Kentucky; brother-in-law, Dale Appleman of Angola; and sister-in-law Shirley Gecowets of Leo; and many nieces, nephews an
d great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his stepsons, Rick (Janine) Getts of Auburn, Roger (Pam) Getts of Orland, Rob Getts of Fort Wayne, and stepdaughter-in-law, Kelly Getts of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene K. Gecowets on Aug. 27, 2010; brothers, Stanley Gecowets and George Gecowets; sisters, Janet Bishop and Karen Appleman; and stepson, Ron Getts.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.
Military honors by the Angola American Legion Post 31 Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard will immediately follow the funeral service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to Angola United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
