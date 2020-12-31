FREMONT — Della Carol Sattison, age 86, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Lakeland Nursing Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 27, 1934, in Paulding, Ohio, to Clyde and Della (Price) Westfall.
Della grew up in Montgomery, Michigan.
She married Arthur Sattison on June 28, 1952, in Fremont, Indiana.
Della enjoyed gardening, working on wood crafts with her husband, Art, crossword puzzles, reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren, and going to all of their ball games over the years.
She was also known for her peanut butter cookies that she made for all the sports teams at Fremont High School.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Sattison, of Fremont, Indiana; six children, Carol Hankes, of Fremont, Indiana, Gene Sattison (Deb Fink), of Montgomery, Michigan, Linda (Kevin) Henderson, of Angola, Indiana, Karen (Mike) Stultz, of Fremont, Indiana, Sharon (Jimmy) Miller, of Fremont, Indiana, and Kevin (Gina) Sattison, of Montgomery, Michigan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy (Gary) Kimpel, of Napoleon, Ohio, and Mary Westfall, of Toledo, Ohio; a brother, Ben (Jan) Westfall, of Punta Gorda, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; five sisters; and a son-in-law, Mark Hankes.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Private Family Funeral Services will follow at 2 pm Tuesday at Beams Funeral Home.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
Social distancing and facial masks will be required. Twenty-five people are allowed into the funeral home at a time, in accordance with the Steuben County Health Department.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
