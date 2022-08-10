WATERLOO — Judy Miller, 71 died on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 31, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana, to John and Maxine (Jennings) Sanders.
Judy taught school for DeKalb Eastern School District at Butler Elementary School for 40 years, before retiring in 2013. For the past nine years she has volunteered and was a substitute teacher for the school whenever she was needed.
She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church, Retired Teachers Association and the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association.
She married Bob L. Miller on June 15, 1974, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton, and he survives.
Also surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Kevin Flock, of Battle Ground, Indiana; a son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Cortney Miller, of Ashley; one grandson, Chance Miller; four brothers; four sisters and their spouses, Ruth and Steve Walker, James Sanders and his friend, Grace Potter, David and Peg Sanders, Robert Sanders, Rebecca and Michael Krill, Anita and Jerry VanZile, Patricia and Kevin Sleesman, and Keith and Mari Sanders; brother and sisters-in-law, Thomas and Mary Miller and Mark and Amy Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Cara Lou Sanders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN 46793, with burial to follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery.
Calling is on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 2-7:30 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
A prayer service followed by a rosary will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
