ANGOLA — Penny J. (Shaw) Gorden, born on Nov. 14, 1946, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Penny enjoyed being a homemaker, was an avid gardener, loved animals and the outdoors. She had an artistic flair, expressed through painting and ceramics.
Penny attended Angola High School and received her Respiratory Therapist Certification and worked at LaGrange County Hospital.
Penny is resting in the arms of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ and is now at peace. Penny is survived by her children, Monte (Lyndra) Yarger, CDR. USN Retired, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Lori (Craig) McDowell (née Yarger), of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five grandchildren, Chelsea and Rachel Yarger, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kyle and Karsyn McDowell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kathryn (Matthew) Kellett, of Golden, Colorado; great-grandson, Samuel Heck, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; mother, Maxine Pardon; and stepfather, Frank Pardon, of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers, John (Jan) Sarpa, of Aspen, Colorado, Dr. J.R. (Mary) Sarpa, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Dino (Nancy) Sarpa, of Carmel, Indiana.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Mack Morley; Pete Yarger; and John Gorden; father, Don Shaw; and beloved grandparents, Roscoe and Lola Munger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola, Indiana, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Nevada Mills United Methodist Church.
