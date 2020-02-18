KENDALLVILLE — Joan Ethel Marshall, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her residence.
She moved to Kendallville from Stroh, Indiana, in 2014. Mrs. Marshall was born in Peacehaven, England, on Dec. 31, 1931, to Cecil Edward Harris and Ivy Winifred (Drake) Harris. They preceded her in death.
She married Thomas Henry Marshall on Aug. 21, 1954, at St. Mary’s Church in Hayling Island, England, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 6, 2007.
In 1964, they moved to the United States from the United Kingdom.
Joan was employed in the past as a bookkeeper with Humana Insurance, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Joan attended Bridgeway Evangelical Church in Kendallville.
Her survivors include her daughter, Carolyn and Richard White, of Kendallville; son, Stephen and Tava Marshall, of Orland, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David Harris and Brenda Ashton, of South Hampton, England; four nieces; and three nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Christine Clark.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Pastor Josh Hugget, of Bridgeway Evangelical Church will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery, LaGrange County.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.