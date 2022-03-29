KENDALLVILLE — Gary Allan Sage, age 52, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2022, at home.
Gary was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 28, 1969, to Harold Allan “Butch” Sage and Marty Marie (Baker) Pyle-Carlson. His father preceded him in death in 1983.
Gary graduated from East Noble High School in 1987, and he was employed by Color Master in Kendallville.
Family and church were very important to Gary. Gary attended Grace Christian Church and participated in a men's group. He was a Christian man who dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, being outdoors and playing card games. He was known for being everyone's euchre partner of choice. Gary greatly looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his brother, Brad, and their best friends, to Wisconsin, at the Half Moon Resort.
Gary is survived by daughters, Lauren (Josh) Weimer, Morgan (Kevin) Rupert and Ashlyn Sage, all of Kendallville; son, Sean Sage, of Kendallville; two grandchildren, Ryleigh Weimer and Seth Rupert; mother, Marty Pyle-Carlson, of Kendallville; sister, Kim (Roger) Bolen, of Kendallville; brothers, Brad (Kari) Sage, of Kendallville and Jardan Pyle, of Florida; and mother of his children, Amy Sage, of Kendallville.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Butch; brother, Bret Allen Sage in 2021; and a sister, Shelly Sage.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hite Funeral Home.
He will be laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Grace Christian Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.