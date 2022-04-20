WEBSTER, Fla. — Carolyn Marie Crabill, 87, of Webster, Fla., formerly of Coldwater, Mich., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Internment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
The family will receive guests for visitation on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1935, to Robert C. and Ruth I. (Adams) Foster in Coldwater, Mich. Carolyn was a Coldwater High School graduate and on Oct. 22, 1965, she married Franklin D. Crabill in Steuben County, Indiana, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2011.
Throughout her childhood, Carolyn was involved in 4-H and enjoyed roller-skating. She harbored a generous heart as she worked as a nurse’s assistant at Coldwater Hospital early in her career. Carolyn continued to carry her care-giving nature throughout her lifetime always making sure to tend to the needs of her surrounding friends and neighbors. She was a strong willed, independent woman that liked to play bingo, dice, and go to the local music jams. She also held a talent for knitting and crocheting that she shared with her children and grandchildren as often as she could with decorative afghan blankets. Carolyn was spunky and social, she was the “princess of the park” in her close group of friends and neighbors in Florida. Whether it was her home or her vehicle, from her Cadillac to her golf cart, clean and tidy was always of the utmost importance to Carolyn. She kept a special place in her heart for her pet golden retrievers but her greatest passion of all was her family. She will be dearly missed as mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Carolyn leaves behind her children Robert (Jane) Wolford of Leesburg, Fla., Thomas Wolford of Bloomfield, Mich., Diane Crabill of Battle Creek, Mich., Vicki (David) Buck of St. Joe, Mich., Annette (John) Lewand of Bolingbrook, Ill.; her eight grandchildren Drew Wolford, Brett Wolford, Patrick (Tia) Weaver, Tami Jo (Dereck) Moor, Hannah Buck, Olivia Buck, Nicholas Lewand, Zachary Lewand; four great grandchildren, Baya Moor, Liam Weaver, Delilah Weaver, Mitchell Furr; two nephews, Robert J. Foster and Richard Foster; and her best friend, Debby Highsmith.
In addition to her husband Franklin, she was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter, Heather Furr, and her brother, Robert W. Foster.
Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
