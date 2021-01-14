LAOTTO — Monteal C. Lepper, 79, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Banner Del Web Hospital in Sun City West, Arizona.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 9, 1941, to Raymond and Wanda (Curry) Lepper. They preceded him in death.
Monteal graduated from Huntertown High School in 1959.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
Monteal married Judith Rauh in Corunna, Indiana, on Feb. 8, 1964. The couple wintered in Arizona.
He was the president of Farmers and Merchants Bank in LaOtto for nine years, retiring in 2006.
Monteal was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
He was an expert fisherman.
Monteal is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Lepper; three daughters, Tina (Curt) Hapner, Dawn (Gary) Reichhart and Terri Lepper; one son, Joseph (Robin) Lepper; six grandchildren, Courtney Lepper, Will Lepper, Tia Hapner, Jenna (Robert) Ricard, Roger Reichhart and Mary Reichhart; and one great-grandchild, Nora Ann Ricard.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara DeMint.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.
Visitation will be on Friday Jan. 15, 2021, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Calling will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary 6600 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.