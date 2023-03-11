COLUMBIA CITY — Betty L. Hilligoss, 102, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City, in Columbia City, Indiana.
Born in Kosciusko County, Indiana, she was a daughter to the late Howard and Ethel (Trisler) Ulrey.
Betty married Robert R. Hilligoss on May 10, 1937, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2008.
She worked at United Tech as a quality inspector, retiring in 1987.
Betty was a faithful member of Columbia City Church of the Brethren and Order of the Eastern Star, earning her 50-year pin.
Betty enjoyed cooking, playing Euchre, gardening and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Peggy (Terry) Krider and Deb (Mike) Roy; grandchildren, Greg Krider, Jason (DeAnna) Krider, Angie (Nick) Lund, and Traci Stephens; and great-grandchildren, Austin Krider, Brooke Krider, Darren Krider, Cameron Krider, Haylee Lund, Eli Lund, Ava Lund and Addison Lund.
Betty was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Hilligoss; sisters, Dorothy Bowman and Doris Bechtold; and grandchildren, Andrea Roy, Brad Hilligoss and Bryan Hilligoss.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.