AVILLA —Clayton Melvin Sharick, 79, of Avilla, formerly of the Shipshewana and Middlebury communities for more than 45 years, died in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1943, in Metamora, Illinois, the son of George E. and Mabel (Morningstar) Sharick.
He was a member of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville and the former member of New Life Christian Center Church in Middlebury. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 as a Specialist 4, receiving an honorable discharge during the Vietnam era and serving in Ordnance Company in Camp Hovey, Korea.
Clayton attended elementary through high school at Shipshewana Scott High School in Shipshewana, graduating in 1962. He became a certified Commercial Deep Sea Diver through the Coastal School of Diving in Oakland, California, in 1964.
Clayton worked in the fiberglass industry working for Gas-Tech Inc., Fabwel Composites, Noble Composites and many other companies for more than 35 years before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed fishing, family vacations, traveling, and playing card games with family and friends. He enjoyed getting together with his buddies for coffee at Starbucks and going out to an early morning breakfast at North Main Street Café.
He was married on July 17, 1971, in Los Angeles, California, to Patrice S. (Takahashi) Sharick.
Survivors in addition to his wife of more than 51 years are a son, Sean Sharick of Auburn and a daughter, Maile (Eugene) Miller of Goshen; seven grandchildren, Adrianna (Connor) Neeley, Blake Miller, Ethan Miller, Mabelle Sharick, Marcus Miller, Mirriam Sharick and Malia Miller; two stepgrandchildren, Connor Baker and Addison Baker; and one great-grandchild, Oakleigh Neeley.
Also surviving are a sister, Valetta Bender of Sturgis, Michigan, and two brothers, Leroy Sharick of Moreno Valley, California, and Allen Sharick of Shipshewana.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, LaVern Bender; and two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sharick and Barbara Sharick.
The family will welcome visitation at River of Life Fellowship Church, 11162 S.R. 120, Middlebury, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, at the church. Services will be conducted by Pastors Brent Sharick and Gary Rifenburg.
Graveside services will be performed immediately after the funeral at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.
