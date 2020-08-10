URBANA — Larry A. Eads, 83, of rural Urbana, Indiana, died at 7:05 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Friday, July 23, 1937, in Wabash County, Indiana, to John William "W.B." and Bonita Flory (Altman) Eads.
Larry was a graduate of Urbana High School.
He married Doris Jean Gardner in Wabash County on Jan. 1, 1958. She died on April 8, 2014.
He was a self-employed contractor and a member of Liberty Mills United Methodist Church.
Larry was a jokester, and enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales, hunting, listening to polka music, playing cards, and tinkering around. He especially enjoyed his family and his community.
He is survived by two sons, Dan (Brenda) Eads, of Urbana and Don Eads, of North Manchester, Indiana; three grandchildren, Angie (Jeff) Dale, of Urbana, Jason (Caley) Eads, of Griggsville, Illinois, and Melissa (Devin) Griffey, of Roann; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kyler and Tinley Dale, of Urbana, Jaelee, Hadlie, Laynee and Coy Eads, of Griggsville, and Lily and Zoey Griffey, of Roann; sister, FloyAnn Frey, of Columbia City, Indiana; and brother, John Allen Eads, of Servia, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Porter Eads.
Funeral services will be private at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with the Rev. Larry Ray officiating.
Entombment will be in Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum in Wabash.
Friends may call from 3-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Larry's great-grandson, Coy Eads Medical Fund.
The memorial guestbook for Larry may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
