Dallas DeWayne "Bub" Manns, 60, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Updated: April 30, 2022 @ 12:41 am
