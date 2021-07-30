ASHLEY — Martha E. Shipe, 77, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with her family at her side at the home of her son.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1943, in Union City, Michigan, to J. Harold and Lucille (Gwinn) Peck.
On March 7, 1964, in Union City, she married Donald D. Shipe. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2018.
She retired from Pent Inc., in Hudson after 17 years.
Mrs. Shipe was a member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ, a 50-year member of the Ashley Order of the Eastern Star, where she was a past Matron, and a past member of Ashley Lions Club.
Martha was passionate about doing all types of crafts. She loved helping the community of Ashley any way she could. She always enjoyed camping and going to the lake house on Golden Lake. But, for her, family was always first and she dearly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a son, Dean (Shelley) Shipe, of Ashley; a daughter, Diane (Scott) Hines, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Nick (Emilia) Shipe, Laurie (Kyle Muncy) Shipe, Brandon Thews, Bradee (Jake) Brindley, Chloë (Alex Harman) Hines and Chase Hines; and nine great-grandchildren, Raylin Akey, Hartley Akey, Brooklyn Hines, Brayden Hines, Bentley Hines, Ayden Jones, Adelaide Shipe, Collette Shipe, Kenna Brindley and one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Chelsea Hines; a great-grandson, Boston Hines; a sister, Margaret Gates; and a brother, Robert Peck.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor Brian Wilcox officiating. Private burial will be at Circle Cemetery.
Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
An Eastern Star service will be held on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to the Ashley OES or Cedar Lake Church of Christ.
View a video tribute after Sunday or send condolences to the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
